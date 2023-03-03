AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 03 Mar, 2023
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 82,504 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,770 tonnes of import cargo and 19,734 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,770 comprised of 28,709 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 371 tonnes Bulk Cargo, 1,690 tonnes of Canola & 62,770 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 19,734 tonnes comprised of 19,734 tonnes of containerized Cargo.

Nearly, 3705 containers comprising of 1793 containers import and 1912 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 819 of 20’s and 478 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 09 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 565 of 20’s and 155 of 40’s loaded containers while 133 of 20’s and 452 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 05, ships namely, Tabea, Ast Malta, Sunrise, Seaspan Beacon and Tbc Passion have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 03 ships namely, Safeen Prism, X-Press Anglesey and Vancouver have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 7 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them one container ship MSC Elaine left the Port on Thursday morning, while are more three ships ‘UACC Riyadh, Irenes Ray and Vancouver’ are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 127,732tonnes, comprising 77,808tonnes imports cargo and 49,924tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,552 Containers (3,049 TEUs Imports and 2,503 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships are CMA CGM Butterfly and Vancouver carrying Containers are expected to take berths at QICT on Thursday, 2nd March-2023.

