AVN 61.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
EPCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.09%)
FCCL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.67%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HUBC 71.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
NETSOL 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 81.91 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.44%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PPL 62.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.86%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
TELE 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
TPLP 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.5%)
UNITY 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 39.9 (1%)
BR30 14,101 Increased By 139 (1%)
KSE100 40,688 Increased By 274.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,294 Increased By 140.9 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open lower on rate fears, sustained foreign selling

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 10:35am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday amid sustained foreign selling, tracking a slide in global equities after the latest inflation indicators in the United States underlined the possibility of a prolonged high-interest rate regime.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.42% to 17,378.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged 0.42% lower to 59,159.40 as of 9:36 a.m. IST.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage information technology losing over 1%.

The slide in Indian equities comes after two of the three major Wall Street indexes fell overnight as official US data showed prices of raw materials rose in February, implying inflation remained at elevated levels.

The data heightened worries about the longer-than-expected high-interest rate regime in the United States.

Asian markets declined on Thursday, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding 0.10%. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded a net 4.25 billion rupees worth of equities on Wednesday.

Indian shares snap eight-day losing run

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold a net 387.89 billion rupees ($4.70 billion) worth of Indian equities thus far into the year.

Among individual stocks, Rail Vikas Nigam climbed nearly 8% after emerging as the lowest bidder to make and maintain 200 Vande Bharat trainsets.

The cost per set is 1.20 billion rupees. Bajaj Finserv rose nearly 3% on getting a regulatory license to start a mutual fund business.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open lower on rate fears, sustained foreign selling

Intra-day update: Rupee sees significant depreciaition, hits 281

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Jul-Feb trade deficit narrows 33.18pc YoY

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

MPC to meet today

IP gas project: Govt has sought relaxation from US, PAC informed

PM orders setting up of passport counters at Nadra centres

Read more stories