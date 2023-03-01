AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU eyes extra 1bn euros on ammunition for Ukraine

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 10:49pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: The EU is looking to allocate an additional one billion euros for urgently needed ammunition for Ukraine as Kyiv burns through vast numbers of shells, according to a proposal seen Wednesday by AFP.

Ukraine's Western backers are scrambling to ramp up supplies of 155-millimetre shells as they warn Kyiv faces critical shortages in the face of a grinding Russian offensive.

European officials estimate that Ukrainian forces are using up to 7,000 shells per day, while Moscow's troops are firing around 50,000.

In a bid to speed up ammunition to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is proposing using an additional one billion euros ($1.07 billion) in joint funds to get member states to dig into their stockpiles.

Ukraine collects first tranche of EU economic package

The money would come from the bloc's European Peace Facility that has already dedicated 3.6 billion euros towards arming Ukraine since the start of the invasion last February, the document circulated to EU states said.

The proposal will be discussed by EU defence ministers at a meeting March 7-8 in Stockholm.

Estonia last month urged the 27-nation bloc to commit four billion euros to jointly purchasing one million shells for Ukraine.

As they look to address Kyiv's immediate thirst for ammunition, Western allies are also seeking to bolster production in their defence industries to help keep deliveries flowing further down the line.

The new EU proposal says that to help do this, the bloc should look to club together to place a "massive order" for ammunition for Ukraine and to refill its own stockpiles.

This would send industry "a clear demand signal, enabling it to ramp up its production capacity in an orderly and enduring way across Europe", the document said.

The joint purchasing would be coordinated by the EU's European Defence Agency and the aim would be to sign the first contracts as early as next month.

Eventually the bloc could set up a specific fund to buy arms together for Ukraine if EU states agree to pump in more money, the proposal said.

EU Ukraine euros Ukrainian forces RUssia Ukraine war ammunition for Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

EU eyes extra 1bn euros on ammunition for Ukraine

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Profitability of KSE-100 companies grows 9.4% in 2022: report

Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket skipper

Blinken says ‘no plans’ to meet Russia, China at G20

UK foreign minister raises BBC tax searches, India says laws are for all

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Read more stories