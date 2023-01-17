AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine collects first tranche of EU economic package

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2023 07:54pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday his war-torn country had received the first instalment of an 18-billion-euro loan from the European Union to get through 2023.

Russia’s invasion has devastated Ukraine’s economy, with the former Soviet country relying on Western donors to shore up the economy.

“Ukraine received the 1st EUR3 billion from the new EUR18 billion macro-financial program,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

He thanked the European Union and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their “strong support”.

He said preserving Ukraine’s financial stability “is vital for our joint victory over the aggressor.”

Zelensky warns Russian people over their ‘cowardly silence’

The EU voted in mid-December in favour of the new economic support package after bitter discussions between member states.

Under the plan, the bloc will send Kyiv 1.5 billion euros per month in the form of 35-year loans, with interest payments covered by the European Union, to support Ukraine’s government in the face of the Russian invasion.

Under the terms of the loan, Ukraine, which hopes to join the EU, is required to continue anti-corruption and judicial reforms.

According to the Centre for Economic Strategy, a Ukrainian think tank, the total amount of Western military and financial support for Kyiv could total $100 billion in 2023, including more than $40 billion for its armed forces.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine collects first tranche of EU economic package

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Oil prices hit two-week highs on hopes of China demand rebound

Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Caretaker Punjab CM: PM Shehbaz calls Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl

Summary for dissolution of KP Assembly to be sent before midnight: Barrister Saif

Jul-Nov Large Scale Manufacturing sector output down 3.6% YoY

Read more stories