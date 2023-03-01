AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lukashenko in China says Belarus ‘fully’ supports Beijing’s Ukraine plan

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2023 05:11pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Belarus strongman and close Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko said during a visit to China Wednesday that his country fully supports an initiative put forward by Beijing to achieve peace in Ukraine.

“Today’s meeting is taking place at a very difficult time, which calls for new, unorthodox approaches and responsible political decisions,” Lukashenko told China’s President Xi Jinping.

“They should be aimed at first and foremost preventing a slide into a global confrontation that will see no winners,” he said.

Blinken says ‘no plans’ to meet Russia, China at G20

“That is why Belarus is actively coming up with peace proposals, and fully supports the initiative on international security you have put forward,” Lukashenko told Xi in remarks released by his aides.

He also said that Belarus wanted to increase technological cooperation with China.

The state visit to the Chinese capital by Lukashenko – a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – comes as Beijing plays an increasingly prominent role on the sidelines of Moscow’s year-long offensive in Ukraine.

China has framed itself as a neutral party for much of the war, while retaining close ties with Russia, and last week unveiled a 12-point paper to bring peace.

Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarus as a staging ground for its Ukraine assault, but has so far held back on sending Belarusian troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine Alexander Lukashenko Russia’s invasion of Ukraine War Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Lukashenko in China says Belarus ‘fully’ supports Beijing’s Ukraine plan

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Rupee plummets against US dollar, settles at 266.11

Hikes in interest rate appear to be redundant: business community

Sri Lanka workers defy strike ban to protest rescue plan

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

Earthquake death toll in Turkiye rises above 45,000

World not adequately prepared for disasters, report says

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

Talks on power as hot season arrives early

Read more stories