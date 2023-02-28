AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
KSE-100 Index retreats 0.67% as SBP prepones MPC meeting

  • Central bank will now announce monetary policy on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 06:43pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned negative on Tuesday and the KSE-100 Index shed 0.67% after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) preponed the announcement of its monetary policy committee meeting.

The central bank on Tuesday announced that the monetary policy committee will meet on Thursday to announce the revision in interest rate. The market expects the MPC to jack up the interest rate.

By the end of the trading session, the benchmark index was down 273.76 points or 0.67% to close at 40,510.37.

KSE-100 Index rises 0.19% in mixed session

Trading began with a dip and the market maintained the decline for the rest of the session. Few attempts, made to prop the market upward, proved futile.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a negative session was witnessed at PSX.

“The index opened with positive numbers but sentiments quickly shifted in support of bears as the market proceeded to trade in a red zone during most of the trading session,” it said.

“An anticipated rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy and political instability drove the index down to hit an intraday low of -347.77 points as investors’ chose to remain cautious while trading and kept on hunting for value stocks with high dividend yield, whereas decent volumes were observed across the board.”

A report from Capital Stake stated that bears carried the day at the PSX on Tuesday.

“Indices traded in red for most part of the day while volumes fell form last close,” it said. “Investors chose to retreat as SBP announced an earlier date for its monetary policy meeting in which the interest rate is expected to increase.”

On the economic front, rupee fell 0.6% or Rs1.58 to close at 261.5.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in red included oil and gas exploration (150.11 points), technology and communication (95.29 points) and oil and gas marketing companies (42.14 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 126.3 million from 158.1 million on Monday. The value of shares decreased to Rs5.64 billion from Rs5.72 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 18.5 million shares followed by Oil and Gas Development Company with 5.3 million shares and TPL Properties with 4.5 million shares.

Shares of 334 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 82 registered an increase, 234 recorded a fall and 18 remained unchanged.

