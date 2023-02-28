Turkish envoy visits camp in capital for earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pachachi, along with the Deputy Ambassador visited the Centaurus Mall within the federal capital to see the donation/aid camp for the earthquake victims in Turkiye which has been set up in collaboration with the district administration, the Centaurus Management and the students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Turkish Aerospace Industry, Air University on a voluntary basis.

He met with the CEO of Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with the country Head in Pakistan Muhammad Sohail Sajid. The ambassador appreciated all the great value derived from this cause and selfless efforts for the people of Turkiye.

He also thanked the philanthropists, public and private institutions present. Ambassador Mehmet stated that Pakistan and Turkiye have never been like two countries but rather have always behaved like one nation.

He said the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the people of Turkiye and thanked the people of Pakistan for standing with Turkiye during these difficult times.

The severity of the situation is quite evident especially for the victims as time is passing there is a dire need of medicines, medical equipment, tents to avoid cold weather, beds, blankets and special needs items for people of all ages, especially women and children, mobile toilets, sanitary pads, pampers, long life shelf food items, dry milk, tins of prepared food etc.

On this occasion, the Turkish ambassador said in a conversation with the media that Pakistan and the Pakistani nation did not leave their Turkish brothers and sisters alone in these difficult times, they started the relief process immediately after the earthquake, the Pakistani government, the armed forces, and the civilian efforts of Pakistan are commendable.

The entire Pakistani nation, including teams from the PIA, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), universities and their students, the media are all standing by the side of Turkiye.

Sardar Yasir stated that the relations between the two countries had a golden history, adding “Pakistan will always be remembered for the spirit and sacrifice of its people, we have always stood as one nation during difficult times of floods, earthquakes and Covid-19.”

Dr Mehmet said the restoration and reconstruction work was started in Turkiye after the earthquake, the situation was getting worse due to the cold weather and the problems of the victims were increasing. In Turkiye, the victims are facing severe cold weather, as the temperature reaches minus 20 in many areas.

Sardar Yasir stated that the month of Ramazan was coming, which was the month of Zakat, so that Zakat should be given to the deserving people of Turkiye, because the people of Turkiye needed help.

Human resources from Pakistan can play an important role in the reconstruction of Turkiye and the Pakistani government should send the human resource including engineers and labourers from Pakistan to help build Turkiye again.

Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Obaid Bhatti said the efforts were started immediately after the knowledge of earthquake in Turkiye, and the camp had been established, where essential items along with money were being collected for Turkiye and being sent directly to the embassy.

“Every Pakistani was actively participating in the relief campaign, while relief camps have been set up in different parts of Islamabad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023