Classes in medical, dental colleges of Punjab from March 1

Feb 28, 2023
Published 28 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: The classes of session 2022-23 in public and private medical and dental colleges of Punjab will start from March 1.

All arrangements for teaching the new classes in accordance with the new modular curriculum have been completed. In this regard, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday conducted training workshops for the faculty of affiliated colleges.

A total of nine training workshops are being organized in which 252 faculty members will be trained to teach a modular curriculum. Organized by the UHS Department of Medical Education, these workshops will continue for two days.

The first workshop was organized in South Punjab at Multan Medical and Dental College Multan in which faculty from medical colleges of Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Lodhran participated.

UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Rathore addressed the participants of the workshop through a video link. He said that it was his vision to bring all education practices at par with the national requirements and global demands He urged the teachers to join hands in making these endeavours successful.

The remaining eight workshops will be held on Tuesday. The workshop for medical colleges of North Punjab and Azad Kashmir will be held at Watim Medical College Rawalpindi.

The workshop for the medical colleges of Sialkot, Gujrat, and Narowal will be held at Sialkot Medical College while the workshop for the three medical colleges of Sargodha will be held at Niazi Medical College, Sargodha.

Four workshops will be organized in Lahore, one each at Akhtar Saeed Medical College, Fatima Memorial Medical College, Shalamar Medical College, and UHS.

