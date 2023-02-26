China reports 7 COVID-related hospital deaths from Feb. 17-23

BEIJING: China recorded 7 COVID-related deaths at its hospitals between Feb. 17-23, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Saturday.

The death toll had dropped sharply from a daily peak of 4,273 on Jan. 4 to zero on Thursday, the statement added.

It also said that all cases since December were caused by Omicron variants, with 60% from the BA.5.2.48 strain and almost 29% from the BF.7.14.

It has also identified 22 local variant strains “of key concern” including one case of XBB.1 and five cases of XBB.1.5.