SARGODHA: Of total 47 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders, including party’s six ex-MNAs and ex-MPAs, who had been taken to Adiala Jail Friday (on the third day of the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement), 41 workers were kept at the jail while the leaders were shifted to Shahpur Jail, Sargodha on Saturday.