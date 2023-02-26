AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Senate chairman, Punjab governor discuss political situation

Published 26 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, called on Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, at Governor House Lahore, here Saturday day and discussed matters of mutual interest and the current political situation particularly with reference to Balochistan.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the supremacy of the constitution and law is important for the development of country. “Equal development of all units is very important for strengthening the federation,” he said, adding: “We have to strengthen our democratic institutions; keeping in view the current fiscal challenges, all the political parties should be united for bringing stability in the country.”

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani while talking on the occasion said that the upper house is making effective legislation for public welfare.

