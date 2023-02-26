AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
NA-16 by-polls: PTI gives ticket to Ali Asghar

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday formally allotted a party ticket to Ali Asghar to file his candidacy for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 by-polls.

Despite the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which suspended the ECP’s notification accepting the resignation of PTI members of National Assembly, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not clear and PTI has formally allotted its ticket to candidates who are contesting by-elections.

On the other side, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Saleem Shah and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Haji Mahabat Awan have requested the district election commission that they wanted to withdraw their nomination papers filed for the said constituency.

PTI’s nominated candidate for NA-16 Abbottabad-1 has started his election campaign for by-election where local party leaders and workers have joined him.

PPP PTI ECP Ali Asghar Saleem Shah

