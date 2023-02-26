AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Corporate firms accused of deducting contributions for unapproved gratuity funds

Hamid Waleed Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: Corporate firms are found deducting contributions made to unapproved gratuity funds while computing the income of their employees under the head of “income from business,” said sources from among tax authorities.

The sources pointed out that leading corporate firms are doing such mistakes and misinterpreting the income tax law on misguided advice from their tax consultants. They said the corporate firms prefer to approach the appellate tribunals as and when the department confronts this approach. In most of the cases, they added, the interpretation from the courts of law justified the viewpoint of the department and reject all such expeditions on the part of taxpayers.

Sources have further pointed out that all such endeavours fall under the category of tax avoidance, which ultimately hit the revenue generation task of the department.

They said it is generally understood on the part of corporate firms that once the contributions have been made to the gratuity fund, it automatically authorizes them to deduct it while computing their incomes.

They said the Income Tax law clearly envisages that such contributions could not be deducted when the gratuity fund is not duly approved.

They further pointed out that any such approach on the part of taxpayer totally negated the purpose and object of the statutory requirement of an approved gratuity fund.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

income tax Gratuity Funds tax consultants Corporate firms

Comments

1000 characters

Corporate firms accused of deducting contributions for unapproved gratuity funds

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

PPRA decides to start e-procurement at federal level

Karachi: markets, malls to be shut by 8:30pm

Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

Read more stories