Wazirabad attack: PTI rejects new JIT

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid has rejected the new joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the federal government to investigate the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wazirabad.

“This new JIT includes all those officers Syed Khurram Ali, Ehsanullah Chauhan, Malik Tariq Mehboob, Naseebullah Khan and Kamran Adil who had earlier derailed the investigation; they were involved in destroying the evidence of the attack. The prosecutor had clearly stated that these four people distorted evidence and thus we do not accept this new JIT,” she claimed while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. She was joined by PTI Central Punjab Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas and other party leaders. She said that when the JIT constituted by the Punjab government was already investigating the Wazirabad attack then why did the federal government intervene and constitute a new JIT. “We will file a petition in the Lahore High Court on Monday against the constitution of the new JIT,” she added.

