OPD consultation for customers: MMBL signs MoU with leading telemedicine platform

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sehat Kahani, a leading telemedicine platform, to provide affordable and accessible Outpatient Department (OPD) consultation services to its existing and potential customers. Through this partnership, the MMBL customers will have access to a dedicated telehealth helpline round-the-clock from the comfort of their homes.

The MMBL is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, the VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and by driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than eight percent of the world’s population.

Under this partnership, the MMBL’s customers will be able to access Sehat Kahani’s services, including virtual consultations with qualified doctors and healthcare professionals, prescription delivery, and health advice. This alliance strives to offer an innovative solution to the healthcare challenges faced by low-income individuals and families, many of whom have limited access to quality medical services. In addition, a special medical helpline has also been created for those beneficiaries who do not own a smartphone or are unable to use the application.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO MMBL said: “The MMBL understands that access to quality healthcare services is an essential need. Our collaboration with Sehat Kahani, Pakistan’s leading telemedicine platform, is a significant step towards ensuring that our valued customers can get in touch with doctors and health experts quickly and affordably, whenever needed. With this partnership, MMBL continues to make strides in its mission to provide ever-innovative, value-added digital financial products and services for the benefit of the masses and contribute towards improving their overall well-being and quality of life.”

Further, Dr Iffat Zafar, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer for Sehat Kahani added her remarks on the occasion: “Sehat Kahani is committed to providing affordable healthcare services to underserved communities in Pakistan. We are excited to collaborate with Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited and provide our telemedicine services to their clients. This collaboration will enable us to expand our reach and provide even better-quality healthcare services.”

The MMBL is dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and uplifting underserved segments of society by partnering with organisations that share its vision and values. Through its strategic partners, the MMBL is working rigorously to make a positive impact in the communities it serves in.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MoU signed MMBL Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited Sehat Kahani

