Feb 25, 2023
Dar directs authorities to fast-track execution of overseas Pakistanis housing projects

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2023 02:49pm
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has urged Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials to fast-track the execution of housing projects for overseas Pakistanis.

Dar chaired a meeting on the CDA's development projects at the Finance Division on Saturday, read a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting reviewed the progress on projects, especially those related to overseas Pakistanis.

Participants were told the CDA has initiated a number of short-term and medium-term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis - one of them is in the completion phase and has been launched for registration.

Dar "emphasised the importance of overseas Pakistanis in the economic and financial development of the country and directed CDA authorities for fast track and early execution of housing projects for overseas Pakistanis by maintaining international standards and transparency through the online system,” read the statement.

The finance minister also directed authorities to extend maximum facilities in these projects to attract overseas Pakistan’s investment in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Member (Planning & Design) CDA, Member (Estate) CDA, DG (Land) CDA and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Earlier this week, the chairman CDA gave a detailed briefing on residential projects for overseas Pakistanis to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister said the best facilities should be made available in these projects to bring them up to international standards, adding that overseas Pakistanis "are our valuable asset".

He said the system for investing in these projects should be made transparent and automated and any kind of obstruction or interruption in the way of projects will not be accepted.

