AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM briefed about Islamabad development projects

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been informed that the CDA has allocated Rs10 billion for the development of rural areas of Islamabad. This amount will be used to complete solid waste management, sewerage system and construction and maintenance of roads and public transport schemes.

The premier, while chairing a review meeting on Wednesday on ongoing development projects in Islamabad, was informed that allocated Rs10 billion will be used to complete solid waste management, sewerage system and construction and maintenance of roads and public transport schemes

The meeting was further informed in detail about the ongoing projects of Bara Kahu Bypass, 7th Avenue Interchange, Margalla Avenue, 11th Avenue, IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, and Parking Plaza.

The meeting was informed that work is going round o clock on Bara Kahu Bypass. The prime minister directed to complete Bara Kahu Bypass as soon as possible. He said that Bara Kahu Bypass is an important project of a public nature, in the construction of which any kind of delay will not be accepted. The meeting was told that the 7th Avenue Interchange and Margalla Avenue projects have been completed. The expansion project of IJP Road will be completed by March 23. Additionally, Phase One of 11th Avenue and Islamabad Expressway will be completed by the middle of this year, while Phase Two of Blue Area Parking Plaza and Expressway will be completed by the end of this year.

In the meeting, a briefing was also given by the chairman CDA regarding feeder routes and bus terminal. The meeting was told that a national bus terminal of international standard and three satellite terminals will be built by the CD in which there will be private sector investment. Apart from this, 13 feeder routes of buses are being started in 90 days while four feeder routes are working at present; about 0.2 million people are being benefited from quality travel facilities on a daily basis through Islamabad’s public transport system.

The prime minister was informed about the steps taken by CDA to solve the parking problems in Islamabad.

Further, the CDA is constructing parking plazas in F8, F10, G9, 1-8, and Blue Area. With parking capacity of 5,000 vehicles, these parking plazas will play a key role in solving the parking problem in the city.

The chairman CDA also gave a detailed briefing on residential projects for overseas Pakistanis. The prime minister directed that the best facilities should be made available in these projects to bring them up to international standards. The prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset. The system for investing in these projects should be made transparent and automated. Any kind of obstruction or interruption in the way of projects will not be accepted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Islamabad CDA PM Shehbaz Sharif Islamabad development projects

Comments

1000 characters

PM briefed about Islamabad development projects

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories