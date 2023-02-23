PM briefed about Islamabad development projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been informed that the CDA has allocated Rs10 billion for the development of rural areas of Islamabad. This amount will be used to complete solid waste management, sewerage system and construction and maintenance of roads and public transport schemes.

The meeting was further informed in detail about the ongoing projects of Bara Kahu Bypass, 7th Avenue Interchange, Margalla Avenue, 11th Avenue, IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, and Parking Plaza.

The meeting was informed that work is going round o clock on Bara Kahu Bypass. The prime minister directed to complete Bara Kahu Bypass as soon as possible. He said that Bara Kahu Bypass is an important project of a public nature, in the construction of which any kind of delay will not be accepted. The meeting was told that the 7th Avenue Interchange and Margalla Avenue projects have been completed. The expansion project of IJP Road will be completed by March 23. Additionally, Phase One of 11th Avenue and Islamabad Expressway will be completed by the middle of this year, while Phase Two of Blue Area Parking Plaza and Expressway will be completed by the end of this year.

In the meeting, a briefing was also given by the chairman CDA regarding feeder routes and bus terminal. The meeting was told that a national bus terminal of international standard and three satellite terminals will be built by the CD in which there will be private sector investment. Apart from this, 13 feeder routes of buses are being started in 90 days while four feeder routes are working at present; about 0.2 million people are being benefited from quality travel facilities on a daily basis through Islamabad’s public transport system.

The prime minister was informed about the steps taken by CDA to solve the parking problems in Islamabad.

Further, the CDA is constructing parking plazas in F8, F10, G9, 1-8, and Blue Area. With parking capacity of 5,000 vehicles, these parking plazas will play a key role in solving the parking problem in the city.

The chairman CDA also gave a detailed briefing on residential projects for overseas Pakistanis. The prime minister directed that the best facilities should be made available in these projects to bring them up to international standards. The prime minister said that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset. The system for investing in these projects should be made transparent and automated. Any kind of obstruction or interruption in the way of projects will not be accepted.

