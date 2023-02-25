AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ABAD concerned at hike in steel bar rates

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), while expressing deep concern over hike in steel bars’ prices, has announced to continue protest against cartelization of manufacturers and stopped purchasing steel at arbitrary prices.

Khawar Munir, Senior Vice Chairman of ABAD, in an appeal to the members, urged them to continue to suspend the purchase of steel until the manufacturers bring the prices back to normal.

“With the announcement of the mini-budget, the steel manufacturers increased the price of steel to 3.5 lakh rupees per tone while the price of a sack of cement also exceeded 1000 rupees,” adding that the construction industry had already been suffering due to cost overruns, and now the cost of basic raw materials will sink the construction industry as the manufacturers had hiked the prices of steel enormously through cartelization which has hike cost of construction projects manifold.

He feared that most of the construction projects will completely be stopped, as a result of which the people will not be able to get possession of the residential units in time, while 72 industries related to the construction industry will also be adversely affected.

Khawar Munir demanded the government to take notice of the cartelization of steel manufacturers and the huge increase in steel prices, and to take effective measures to normalize the prices while also withdrawing the regulatory duty imposed on cement.

Otherwise, construction activities will come to a complete halt, causing huge losses to the country and rendering millions of skilled workers unemployed, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

steel ABAD steel prices Khawar Munir

Comments

1000 characters

ABAD concerned at hike in steel bar rates

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories