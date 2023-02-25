AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Debt and fiscal space’

Huma Naeem Ahmed Siddiqui Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

Business Recorder op-ed writer Dr Omer Javed deserves a lot of praise for articulating a highly informed argument on “Debt and fiscal space”. That this writer is prolific is a fact.

Myself and many other students of economics and finance are among avid readers of his writings. Having said that, I wish to state that while the word ‘debt’ has a clear meaning and message the words or phrase ‘fiscal space’ is explained or understood in varied ways.

I would request the learned writer to also enlighten this newspaper’s readers through one of his forthcoming columns about the difference between phrases such as ‘fiscal deficit’ and ‘fiscal gap’.

He may throw some light on terms “fiscal needs” and “fiscal capacity”; gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national product (GNP) as well. I would like to request him to inform us how a fiscal gap occurs even in the economies that experience desirable revenue-expenditure asymmetries. Of course Pakistan is not one of these economies because ours is a country where successive governments have failed to create fiscal space by taking the required steps, including raising taxes and cutting current expenditure.

Since the last two years of Gen Musharraf’s rule till now, all the steps aimed at creating fiscal space taken by governments have compromised macroeconomic stability. Whatever the incumbent government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has done so far, for example, has got nothing to do with the country’s fiscal sustainability or microeconomic stability, so to speak.

Huma Naeem Ahmed Siddiqui (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PDM fiscal deficit debt Pakistan GDP

Huma Naeem Ahmed Siddiqui

Comments

1000 characters

‘Debt and fiscal space’

SBP injects Rs1.8trn into market

$700m Chinese loan lands in SBP account

Pakistan, US for more dialogue to deepen economic ties

Inclusion in bench on polls: 2 judges attract objections

De-notified on 6 seats: IK retains NA-45 Kurram seat

Equipment import: IPPs seek amendment to SBP’s circular

Elimination of terrorism linked to economic recovery, political stability

G20 tussles overc war as West steps up sanctions

CCP actively investigating key sectors: MoF advertises 4 vacant positions of members

Anomaly in excise duty: Illegal cigarette trade will get a big boost

Read more stories