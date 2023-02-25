AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Pakistan

Quake-hit people: PFOWA gives cheque to envoys of Turkiye, Syria

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA) called on Mehmet Pacaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye and Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic to handover donations for the brotherly people of Turkiye and Syria affected by the frightful earthquake of 6th February 2023.

A cheque was presented by the President of PFOWA Zunaira Asad. President PFOWA expressed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and wide-scale devastation during the dreadful earthquake. She prayed for the departed souls and wished speedy recovery for the resilient brotherly people.

The donations made by PFOWA demonstrate the solidarity and support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the fraternal people of Turkiye and Syria in this critical time of need.

The PFOWA has actively participated in welfare and emergency relief efforts for the victims of natural calamities abroad and nationally including the 2005 earthquake, and 2010 and 2022 Floods.

PFOWA is a registered non-governmental organisation bringing together spouses of Pakistan Foreign Service officers and Pakistan’s women diplomats for charitable endeavours.

