Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What’s actually behind NAB chairman’s resignation?

Anjum Ibrahim Published February 24, 2023 Updated February 24, 2023 06:10am
“I blame the stakeholders for the resignation of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau.” “Hey to urge anyone to expedite matters should not be grounds for a resignation!”

“Haven’t you heard the proverb hurry spoils curry and you can’t say that this proverb does not apply to our part of the world.”

“Indeed however selected haste is not good which is why the famous French writer Moliere said unreasonable haste is the road to error. In the three years and seven months The Khan, in spite of frequent pledges, could not, I repeat could not, make any charge stick against the then members of the opposition because the charges were framed in haste.”

“Oh I thought because the lawyers hired by the government are not up to the mark.”

“That too but mainly because the late General would not allow…”

“Where does Musharraf come in?”

“Oh by late general I meant General Bajwa, he did retire on 28 November last year.”

“You know so little about your country, a general, I would have you know, may retire but is never ever referred to as late unless he is no longer with us…and…wait…the word retired remains in parenthesis which indicates its irrelevance.”

“Well the same applies to senior bureaucrats and also to our prime ministers and federal ministers, I mean Nawaz Sharif and his supporters never ever tire of telling us, the public, that he is a three-time prime minister, The Khan too has taken to expressing indignation for treatment meted out to him as a former prime minister and….”

“Right but I blame the stakeholders. I have it on good authority that so do the Khanzadehs. I am referring to The Khan’s pinky which was beringed on Wednesday….”

“You reckon because of the NAB summons? But you know the law: even if a husband and wife team worked together to commit an illegal activity they would not be interviewed together. I mean the point is to split them up and interview them separately so some discrepancies can be…”

“Yeah, yeah anyway I hear that The Khan’s spouse has requested for a sample of a possession of the interviewing officials…”

“Stop it right now. All I said was The Khan was beringed on Wednesday which he wasn’t the day before the NAB summons.”

“I would have you know that Notification Maryam Nawaz has, in her infinite generosity, offered the same death cell with a verandah and attached bath to The Khan’s Pinky so that’s something.”

“What about the frying pan?”

“Stop being facetious. It’s not as if during The Khan’s tenure the proverb from the frying pan into the fire for NMN or daddy was ever applied.”

“I just meant the frying pan will be required for ironing.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

