Pakistan flays deadly raid by Israeli forces in West Bank

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned the recent raid by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank resulting in the death of at least 11 Palestinians, including a teenager.

“Such atrocious acts are a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and best wishes for full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal raid,” Foreign Office said in a statement while strongly condemning the Israeli action.

It further stated that such excessive use of force by Israel would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect of peace in the region. “Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its grave human rights violations against the Palestinians and take necessary action to prevent recurrence of such blatantly illegal acts in future,” it stated.

Through the statement, the Foreign Office also reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the people of Palestine, and called for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital.

