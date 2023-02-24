AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Careem celebrates 10-year anniversary with documentary

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Careem celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a documentary titled “A Decade in Motion”, capturing the journey behind the region’s first tech unicorn.

Ten years on, Careem has simplified and improved the lives of over 50 million people, created over 2.5 million earning opportunities, with more than $4 billion paid out to its ‘captains’. Along the way, Careem helped spur the growth of the tech startup ecosystem that now forms an essential pillar of the region’s growth, according to the company.

Careem also announced completion of its one billion rides across the region. The report indicated that the impact Careem has made in Pakistan has been phenomenal as it was the market with the highest numbers of rides with 299 million completed trips. Careem has more than 12 million customers and 820,000 Captains registered on the platform, who have earned more than $500 million.

During the documentary screening to the media, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan commented, “It is an extremely proud moment for us as we celebrate a decade of our highs and lows. Our journey has been one of constant learning and growth, and we are grateful to the millions of customers and Captains who have put their trust in us. Our mission has always been to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region, and we will continue to do so in the years to come. As we look ahead, we remain committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and leapfrog Pakistan into the digital future.”

Careem’s journey has been one of innovation and growth, with the company constantly adapting to the changing needs of its customers and tackling the challenges that came its way.

The documentary includes footage of the ambition, passion and hustle behind the region’s pioneering ride-hailing-platform which turned Super App, as well as interviews with the founders and early alumni recounting stories shared publicly for the first time ever. Since its inception in 2012, Careem has been on a mission to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region by providing safe, reliable, and affordable ride solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Careem Careem anniversary

Comments

1000 characters

Careem celebrates 10-year anniversary with documentary

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories