BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 23 Feb, 2023 08:40am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

Read here for details.

  • China Development Bank approves $700mn facility for Pakistan: Dar

Read here for details.

  • ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: Senior PTI leaders voluntarily surrender to police in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

Read here for details.

  • ECP fails to take decision on election date

Read here for details.

  • Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Read here for details.

  • Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Read here for details.

  • Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

Read here for details.

  • Rupee back to winning ways, settles at 261.9 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.53% as investors remain hopeful for revival of IMF deal

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan hopeful of securing IMF financing ‘soon’, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Read here for details.

