BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

China Development Bank approves $700mn facility for Pakistan: Dar

‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: Senior PTI leaders voluntarily surrender to police in Lahore

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

Rupee back to winning ways, settles at 261.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 rises 0.53% as investors remain hopeful for revival of IMF deal

Pakistan hopeful of securing IMF financing ‘soon’, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

