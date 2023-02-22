AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.48%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.57%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.26%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.4%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.13%)
KAPCO 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
OGDC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PPL 70.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.54%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.50 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.74%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

  • In its report 'Payment halt a possibility', Barclays says lack of new bilateral financing agreements reflects Pakistan’s complex political environment & macroeconomic instability
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 03:37pm
Follow us

Pakistan may require a debt adjustment in some form given the sharp deterioration in its external position, even if some support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and bilateral institutions is materialised, said Barclays Bank.

In its report on Pakistan titled ‘Payment halt a possibility’ released on February 21, Barclays said it maintains an ‘Underweight rating’ on the country’s sovereign debt.

Barclays was of the view that Pakistan’s debt metrics in and of themselves are not yet a cause for alarm.

“But the large debt stock implies that ongoing access to funds and robust economic growth are necessary to keep debt within sustainable levels,” it said.

Rothschild & Co delegation meets Dar, discusses roadmap for economic recovery

“In this context the economic damage caused by the floods, the evolving political crisis, and increasing doubts about the nation’s ability to meet IMF targets could make it more difficult to manage the debt burden.”

The report highlighted that Pakistan faces a long list of issues: “deterioration in the current account position, large foreign-currency repayments, limited fiscal space, currency pressures and need for regular central bank intervention, rising cost pressures as well as the damage from record flooding.

“In addition, the credit-rating downgrades and lower bond prices (higher costs of refinancing) have resulted in an effective exclusion from capital markets when the country is facing large rollover risks; creating a potential ‘liquidity’ issue. This leaves limited alternatives and, absent a bilateral/multilateral bailout, growing risk of a debt readjustment sometime in 2023-24,” said the report.

On the IMF programme, Barclays said it remains at a critical juncture after the lender has shown a low tolerance for deviations from its programme targets regarding fiscal adjustments, foreign exchange policy and energy sector reforms.

IMF stresses on ‘timely, decisive’ implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Moreover, the lender has leaned on Pakistan’s bilateral creditors to boost available funding.

“We have believed the lack of new bilateral financing agreements reflects Pakistan’s complex political environment and macroeconomic instability–high inflation, slow growth, widening fiscal deficit. We do not expect this situation to change, and believe new bilateral financing agreements will remain piecemeal, focus on investment returns/opportunities rather than strategic partnerships and anchored by an IMF program,” said the report.

Barclays said that the inflation rate is expected to remain high in wake of recent government measures.

Political volatility on a rise

The report said that it believes there is a risk that 2023 may see significant political instability “given the perilous economic situation, growing polarisation regarding civilian-military relations, an uptick in insurgency/terrorist activity, and the prospect of elections being held in October”.

Foreign currency flow crisis

Barclays pointed out that Pakistan’s balance of payments position indicates that the country is already in crisis.

“Given this, any financing secured from bilateral or multilateral sources will need to be deployed for debt repayments and to support letters of credit for imports. This implies that the drain of FX reserves is unlikely to halt in the absence of relief for debt repayments or incremental financing,” it said.

Pakistan Economy foreign exchange Barclays bank political uncertainty IMF Program IMF and Pakistan credit rating Economic distress debt adjustment

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

'Jail Bharo' campaign commences as PTI leaders converge on Lahore’s Charing Cross

Rupee maintains momentum, settles at 261.90 against US dollar

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Read more stories