AVN 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.5%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 13.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.98%)
DGKC 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
EPCL 45.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.55%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.37%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
HUBC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 29.43 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.14%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
OGDC 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.9%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.15%)
TRG 115.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.69%)
UNITY 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,092 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.75%)
BR30 14,461 Decreased By -156.7 (-1.07%)
KSE100 40,951 Decreased By -216.2 (-0.53%)
KSE30 15,434 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges up as market weighs economy outlook, awaits stocks data

Reuters Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 11:34am
Follow us

Oil edged up on Thursday after Brent crude posted its biggest single-day loss in seven weeks the day before, as market players reassess positions after the US Federal Reserve stoked worries about the economy by suggesting further rate hikes ahead.

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.97 per barrel by 0533 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) advanced 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.27 a barrel.

Both benchmarks lost more than $2 in the previous trading day on expectations of more aggressive interest rate increases.

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of U.S. Fed comments

Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday showed that a majority of Fed officials agreed the risks of high inflation remained a key factor shaping monetary policy and warranted continued rate hikes until it was controlled.

The policymakers also suggested that a shift to smaller hikes would let them calibrate more closely with incoming data.

Investors are recalibrating the energy market, weighing the prospects for China’s reviving demand and tepid consumption in the US and other advanced economies, analysts from Haitong Futures said.

Lending some support to oil prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March versus February, exceeding its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

The dollar index inched down by 0.1% to 104.39 on Thursday, making oil slightly cheaper for those holding other currencies.

But oil’s price gains were limited by signs of further crude inventory builds.

US crude oil and fuel inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

US oil inventories have climbed every week since mid-December, stoking investor worries about demand.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.1 million barrel increase in crude stockpiles last week. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Thursday at 1600 GMT.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil edges up as market weighs economy outlook, awaits stocks data

Forex reserves to get much-needed boost: China lends a hand amid IMF procrastination

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Read more stories