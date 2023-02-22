AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.48%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.57%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.26%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.4%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.13%)
KAPCO 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
OGDC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PPL 70.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.54%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.50 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.74%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

Reuters Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 03:49pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices fell for a third trading session on Wednesday as concerns about fuel demand were stoked by expectations that minutes due from the US Federal Reserve will indicate a need to hike interest rates.

Brent crude futures for April delivery fell $1.13, or 1.36%, to $81.92 a barrel by 1025 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April dropped by $1.18, or 1.55%, to $75.18 a barrel.

The US Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates will go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected US employment and consumer prices.

Brent oil steadies as demand hopes and supply curbs support

Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand.

Other economic reports from the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010.

A preliminary Reuters analyst poll on Tuesday also showed a rise in US crude inventories, exacerbating the demand worries.

The economic outlook across Europe, however, continues to show resilience, UBS said in a note. This followed business surveys released on Tuesday which showed surprisingly strong growth.

Expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China also cushioned overall price weakness.

Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

In a note on Wednesday, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank pointed to state-owned PetroChina and Unipec booking 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20 million barrels of crude, as signs of rising Chinese demand. China is the world’s largest oil importer.

Morgan Stanley has raised its estimate for oil demand growth this year to 1.9 million bpd from 1.4 million bpd previously, but lowered its Brent price forecast for July-December.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

'Jail Bharo' campaign commences as PTI leaders converge on Lahore’s Charing Cross

Rupee maintains momentum, settles at 261.90 against US dollar

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Read more stories