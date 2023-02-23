AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices firm, but rise in US inventories looms

Reuters Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 06:02pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices firmed on Thursday after Brent crude posted its biggest one-day loss for seven weeks in the previous session, with gains on Russian supply curbs capped by an expected rise in U.S. inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 84 cents, or 1%, to $81.44 a barrel by 1248 GMT, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) advanced 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.75 after six sessions of losses.

Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March, exceeding its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

Both oil benchmarks lost more than $2 in the previous session on expectations of further increases to interest rates.

Minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday showed that a majority of Fed officials agreed that the risks of high inflation warranted further rate hikes.

Oil falls on fuel demand worries ahead of U.S. Fed comments

The policymakers also suggested that a shift to smaller increases would let them calibrate more closely with incoming data.

The dollar, meanwhile, has strengthened against a basket of other currencies in recent weeks, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Oil price gains were also kept in check by signs of further crude inventory builds.

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

U.S. oil inventories have climbed every week since mid-December, stoking worries about demand.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 2.1 million barrel increase in crude stockpiles last week. Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due at 1600 GMT.

While a stronger dollar remains a near-term headwind for crude, we expect lower Russian production and China’s reopening to tighten the oil market and support prices, UBS analysts said.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices firm, but rise in US inventories looms

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 laptops for Pakistan’s youth

Turkiye investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

Wind power projects face curtailment issues as NEPRA set to hold hearing

PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

KSE-100 falls 0.8% over rumours of interest rate hike

European Commission bans TikTok on official devices

Engine maker Rolls-Royce sinks into net loss

Read more stories