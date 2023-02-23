LCCI holds condolence reference for Turkiye quake victims

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday held a Condolence Reference to express solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Turkish Consul General, Lahore Emir Özbay, Head of Information, Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz, Vice president Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Doctor Mushtaq Maangatt, Executive Editor Dunya News Salman Ghani, President Lahore Bar Association Rana Intizaar Hussain, Director of the Lahore region, Pak-Turk Muarif schools and Colleges Orhan Takiran, Coordinator Turkish Cultural Centre Yunus Emre, Eren Miyasolu, GM Turkish Airlines and Lahore region Ömer Önder Haberdar spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that as the dimensions of the terrible tragedy in Turkiye resulting from the recent earthquake grow, the hearts of Pakistanis go out to the people of Turkiye. He said “we offer to all those in Turkiye who mourn losses of loved ones and remain stunned by the destruction of homes and communities, the deepest condolences and sympathy.”

The LCCI President added that “we mourn with the people Turkiye, heavy losses, and hold the people of Turkiye always in our prayers to the Almighty Allah that He may bring consolation and invest you with the hope and courage to face up to the daunting task of healing and reconstruction.”

