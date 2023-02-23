National Foundation Day Of Japan: H.E. Tetsuya Suematsu Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan-Japan Business Forum

TEXT: This year 2023 is Reiwa 5th, and this February 23rd is 4th celebration time for the birthday of His Majesty Naruhito, since His Majesty took the throne as the number 126th Emperor under the unbroken lines of Emperors in Japan from May1, 2019. On this auspicious occasion of the 63rd Birthday, we would like to celebrate it from our bottom of heart.

To welcome this new year 2023 in January, His Majesty showed his concern that there was still continuous big influence on our society by Corona virus in the last year and there were many natural disasters and showed his regret that there were wars and dispute in the world with his sadness. Actually, Pakistan was harshly damaged by incredible heavy rain and tremendous flood in the last year. In addition, there has been serious economy situation by not only flood damage, but also by high energy price in the world. And we are very worried about the war between Ukraine and Russia, which started in the February in the last year. We hope that there will be peace in all of world in this earth.

Pakistan and Japan have been keeping very good and peaceful relation for long time, which we can pride ourselves through our history and diplomatic relation which become 71st anniversary in April in this 2023. And our relationship and friendship are still on the way to further high level of those. I hope that both two countries can support together in the many fields in both developing traditional business and setting up new trend business, because I have a confidence that there are many big potential businesses in Pakistan which are not utilized well as of today. But to do so, the most important thing is that we believe our possibility with strong confidence without saying “give up”, and we continue our effort till we make success, which I think profoundly as true necessity. With my experience since 2017 April when I started my second assignment at Karachi and my previous experience in the late 1990’s as my first assignment in Karachi, I think that it is not so easy, however, we could work on it, because of our strong bonds.

And finally, I really hope that our peaceful world will continue, and during peoples in both nations can live a healthy and peaceful life, both two countries could develop and prosper forever. I can foresee the day when there is a lasting peace and glorious future for us.

