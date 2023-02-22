AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.48%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.57%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.26%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.4%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.13%)
KAPCO 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
OGDC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PPL 70.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.54%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.50 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.74%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf Stocks in red as oil declines ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2023 02:39pm
Follow us

Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday in early trade, amid a decline in oil prices as investors kept their eyes peeled for the minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to shed light on the central bank’s next interest rate hike.

Brent crude futures for April delivery fell 30 cents to $82.75 a barrel by 0721 GMT.

Investors will be closely watching as the Fed is slated to release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates to rise after recent data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. employment and consumer prices.

Gulf bourses mixed as Saudi stocks fall, Dubai gains

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary tightening by the central bank.

The Qatari Stock index fell 0.7%, dragged down by losses in financials, with the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank, and Sharia-compliant lender, Masraf Al Rayan, dropping 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Qatar Insurance, the biggest insurer in the Gulf, plunged nearly 5% after it swung to a loss of 648.1 million riyals ($177.56 million) in fiscal year 2022.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.4%, pressured by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2.5% slide in TECOM Group.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index also opened down 0.4%, dragged down by a 0.1% drop in conglomerate International holding Company and a 2.2% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Stock markets in Saudi Arabia were closed on the occasion of Saudi Founding day and are likely to resume trading on Thursday.

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf Stocks in red as oil declines ahead of Fed minutes

'Jail Bharo' campaign is to protest 'economic meltdown': Imran Khan

Rupee maintains momentum, settles at 261.90 against US dollar

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Read more stories