AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses mixed as Saudi stocks fall, Dubai gains

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 09:15pm
Follow us

Saudi Arabia’s stock market was the worst performer among Gulf bourses that were mixed on Monday amid worries of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Two Fed policymakers on Friday signaled that interest rates would need to go higher after a flurry of U.S. data suggested the world’s largest economy is holding up far better than expected.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia dropped 1.2%, dragged down by losses in most sectors.

Shares of the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 1.3% and Riyad Bank was down 2.1%.

However, shares of Etihad Etisalat Co jumped 5.7%, its best intraday gain since June, after the telecom operator reported a 54.6% increase in full-year net profit.

Dubai’s benchmark index inched up 0.1%, lifted by gains in banking, real estate and industry sectors.

Lender Emirates NBD rose 1.5% and shares of toll-road operator Salik Co increased 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell marginally, dragged down by a 1.6% loss in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution and a 1.3% decline in Aldar Properties.

The Qatari stock index ended flat.

Among gainers, Baladna, the country’s largest dairy and beverage company, rose 2.7% after it signed a manufacturing agreement with cheese and snack giant The Bel Group.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 3%, extending losses for the third session, with almost all its constituent stocks in the red.

Commercial International Bank and electronic payments company Fawry dropped 3.6% and 4.8%, respectively.

The Egyptian stock market saw more price corrections after nearing its peak and trading volumes declined, Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss, said.

“Lower forecasts for the country’s economic growth could also impact sentiment.”

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 1.2% to 10,371
 QATAR           ended flat 10,717
 EGYPT           dropped 3% to 16,814
 BAHRAIN         ended flat at 1,938
 OMAN            added 0.2% to 4,664
 KUWAIT          lost 0.1% at 8,224
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.01% to 9,976
 DUBAI           added 0.1 at 3,462
======================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf stocks market

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses mixed as Saudi stocks fall, Dubai gains

ECP protests case: LHC approves Imran Khan's protective bail plea

President Alvi says elections in Punjab, KP on Apr 9, ECP calls emergency meeting

5th consecutive gain: rupee appreciates 0.36% against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks 90% YoY to $0.24bn in January: SBP

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

UAE, Israel unveil joint naval vessel as military ties grow

China rejects US claim it may arm Russia

Read more stories