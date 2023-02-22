Over 600 luxury items: Time period extension: SROs unveiled

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday extended the time period up to March 31, 2023, for imposing/raising regulatory duties and additional customs duties on the import of over 600 luxury and non-essential items.

In this connection, the FBR has issued SRO204(I)/2023, SRO205(I)/2023, and SRO206(I)/2023 on Tuesday.

Through SRO206(I)/2023, the FBR has extended the time period of SRO1572(I)/2022 dealing with the additional customs duty on the import of items.

Under SRO204(I)/2023, the FBR has extended the period up to March 31, 2023, for the imposition of the regulatory duties on the import of items under SRO1571(I)/2022.