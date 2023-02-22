Indian shares end lower in cautious trade

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower for the third day in a row on Tuesday, having spent the session in a narrower-than-usual trading range on caution ahead of the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s meeting amid fears of a higher-for-longer interest rate regime.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.10% down at 17,826.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.03% to 60,672.72. Both benchmarks opened higher before reversing course. The Nifty traded in a 124-points range, well below this month’s daily average of around 195 points.

The minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting are due on Wednesday and come as recent US data – on inflation, retail sales and jobs — have strengthened the case for further rate hikes, a view that two Fed officials recently advocated for.“With the kind of domestic, as well as global economic data coming in, we might see a selling in growth stocks and buying in value stocks,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, SMC Global Securities.