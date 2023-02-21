AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
Indian foreign minister says ties good with global powers barring China

  • On Pakistan, Jaishankar said Islamabad will have to find its own way out of its financial crisis
Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 10:05pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi had a good relationship with major global powers except China, which he said had violated border management agreements.

India’s ties with Russia had been extraordinarily steady despite turbulence in global politics over the war Ukraine, Jaishankar added, in an interview broadcast on Tuesday by Reuters partner ANI.

The tensions with neighbour China had resulted in India having the largest peace time deployment of troops on the frontier, Jaishankar said.

“India’s relationship with major powers is good. China is an exception because it violated agreements … has a posture at the border as a result we have a counter posture,” Jaishankar said, referring to India’s military mobilisation and investment in border infrastructure.

India FM Jaishankar says Soros dangerous, debate needed on democracy

The minister’s comments come ahead of the March 1-2 meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 20 nations (G-20) in New Delhi which senior Chinese government officials are due to attend.

The Asian giants share a 3,500 km (2,100 mile) border in the Himalayas called the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides went to war over it in 1962.

At least 24 soldiers were killed when the two armies clashed in 2020 but tensions eased after military and diplomatic talks.

A fresh clash erupted between the two sides in the eastern Himalayas in December last year but there were no deaths.

Jaishankar said India’s view that the war in Ukraine needed a peaceful solution was shared by many countries.

India has kept a neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, seeking a diplomatic solution and increasing its purchases of Russia oil over the past year.

ADB proposes up to $25bn development support to India

Russia has been India’s biggest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for Indian pharmaceutical products.

“The world is still very divided on the Ukraine war … Modi wants to create a momentum for peace,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s willingness to help calm tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On Pakistan, Jaishankar said Islamabad will have to find its own way out of its financial crisis.

“Our relationship today is not one where we can be directly relevant to that process,” he said about critical funds the ailing South Asian economy desperately needs.

