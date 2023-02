LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following declines in Asia and as Wall Street prepares to reopen after a long holiday weekend.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent to 7,995.62 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.2 percent to 15,440.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.l percent to 7,327.24.