KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 20, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
125,823,658 81,992,658 5,359,592,228 3,255,036,184
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,703,906,538 (1,603,630,804) 100,275,734
Local Individuals 6,120,039,455 (6,332,953,281) (212,913,825)
Local Corporates 4,075,250,714 (3,962,612,622) 112,638,091
===============================================================================
