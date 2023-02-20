AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
Malaysia’s Jan exports rise 1.6% y/y, below forecast

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 11:11am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports rose 1.6% from a year earlier in January, slower than expected, government data showed on Monday. January’s exports had been forecast to expand 7.4%, according to 10 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in January grew 2.3% from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Analysts were expecting an annual increase of 10.1%.

Malaysian Q4 GDP beats expectations; central bank sees no recession

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 18.16 billion ringgit ($4.10 billion) in January, narrowing from a revised surplus figure of 28.14 billion ringgit the previous month.

