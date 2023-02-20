AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
NETSOL 77.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.3%)
OGDC 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-3.83%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-4.23%)
PRL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.58%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2%)
UNITY 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -44.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 14,430 Decreased By -292.4 (-1.99%)
KSE100 40,810 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,379 Decreased By -126.5 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on China recovery hopes

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks climbed on Monday as risk appetite improved on hopes of the economy gradually shifting from reopening to recovery, outweighing geopolitical tensions between US and China.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 1.2% by the lunch break and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.8%.

** Investor sentiment held up strong on Monday with market participants picking up cues for recovery activities and growth potential from corporate earnings.

** “High-frequency data shows traffic congestion and subway crowds in big cities have rebounded to a near-normal level. In Tier-1 cities, secondary property transactions have been returning strongly,” said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group.

** Goldman Sachs still expected a roughly 20% price return from Chinese stocks over the next 12 months, after the MSCI China corrected 9% downwards in the past month, and prompted investor questions about the durability of the reopening-led rally.

** The Wall Street bank believes the principal theme in the stock market will gradually shift from reopening to recovery, with the driver of the potential gains likely coming from earnings growth.

China, HK stocks fall as US data cloud China’s recovery hopes

** Shares of Chinese brokerages rallied 1.9% after China’s securities watchdog said it implemented the new registration-based initial public offering system on Friday, aiming to encourage new listings and boost corporate fundraising.

** China International Capital Corp surged 4.3% and CITIC Securities added 2%.

** Among sectors, China CSI Financials Index and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index both rallied nearly 1.9%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1.1% despite lingering Sino-US tensions.

** US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

** “The meeting between Wang Yi and Antony Blinken on the weekend did little to ease tensions between the two and instead added more fuel to the fire,” Maybank said in a note.

China China stocks China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on China recovery hopes

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

Read more stories