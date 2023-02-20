AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Futures spread down 110bps

Published 20 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 110bps to 14.02 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 46.1 percent during this week to 51.23 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 95.02 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 42.1 percent during this week to Rs 3.16 billion against previous week’s Rs 5.46 billion.

