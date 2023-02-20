AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Pakistan

KP CM convenes meeting over security situation

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has convened an important meeting on Tuesday for assessment of security situation across the province in the context of upcoming elections.

The relevant authorities will give a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister on the overall security situation of the province, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

It merits a mention here that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sent a letter to the caretaker Chief Minister a few days back seeking security assessment for holding general elections in the province.

In order to look into the matter and apprise the governor accordingly, the Chief Minister has convened a meeting on Tuesday wherein he will be briefed about the security situation. After assessing the security situation in the meeting, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be apprised of the situation accordingly.

