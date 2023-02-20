ICCI chief, DIG discuss steps to improve security situation

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading a delegation, met with Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Deputy Inspector General Operations of Islamabad Police and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He commended the Islamabad Police for bringing the criminals of recent incident with a woman in F-9 Park to justice as it will create a better sense of security in women and they will be able to go to markets and parks with confidence.

He said that it is necessary to deal strictly with the elements that harass women so that women can go out of their houses without fear and play their active role in the development of the economy and society. He said that ICCI is trying to install security cameras in the important markets of Islamabad in collaboration with market associations so that crimes in the markets can be eradicated, which will give better promotion to commercial activities.

He gave various suggestions to the DIG Operations to further improve the security situation in the commercial centres and assured that the business community would fully cooperate with the police in efforts to curb crimes in the federal capital. He also invited the DIG Operations to visit ICCI and various markets, which was accepted by Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, DIG Operations said that the business community is playing a key role in promoting the economy, so the Islamabad Police would always try to provide them with a peaceful and safe environment. He said that with the support of the Chamber, police will try to improve security in markets and industrial areas. Talking about the recent incident of F-9 Park, he said that harassers of women will be dealt with iron hands and the police will crack down with full force on those who disturb the peace of the society.

He said that it is our mission to make Islamabad police a model police and for this purpose we will rid the police of black sheep. He said that to make Islamabad a crime-free city, the cooperation of the citizens, including the business community, is necessary, so the police will make progress in this direction with their cooperation.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI offered useful suggestions for improving security arrangements in industrial areas with the DIG Operations and hoped that they would be implemented to facilitate better promotion of industrial activities.

Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI, Asad Aziz President Jinnah Supermarket, Raja Javed Iqbal President G-9 Markaz Karachi Company, Maqsood Tabish, Sheikh Mohammad Ejaz, Akhtar Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif-ur-Rehman Khan and others were included in the delegation.

