Social scientists hail massive hike in cigarette prices

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
ISLAMABAD: Prof Dr Muhammad Zaman of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, professors of Punjab University, and other social scientists Sunday resolved that the rise in cigarette taxes in Pakistan is a significant step in the direction of lowering tobacco use and advancing public health.

This was the crux of the day-long interactive session of academicians held at a local hotel on Sunday to seek their opinion on the raise in cigarette prices.

There was a consensus that the action demonstrates the government’s dedication to shielding its population from the perils of smoking.

To further lower smoking rates in Pakistan, NGOs and other public health advocates must continue to push for stricter tobacco control laws, said Prof Dr Muhammad Zaman of the Quid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

“It is vital to invest in public education and effective enforcement of tobacco control laws to achieve a tobacco-free Pakistan,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude by thanking the government for increasing FED after an SRO was released on 14th February 2023. The SRO stated revised taxes on locally produced cigarettes, and FED has doubled on cigarettes (16500/- per 1000 cigarettes if the initial price on the packaging exceeds 9000 per 1000 cigarettes). He further stated that the government can now inflate the national exchequer by billions of rupees from this initiative.

According to Dr Rizwan Safdar of the Punjab University, who agreed with him, smoking is a major issue in Pakistan, where millions of people are dependent on this destructive behaviour. Smoking is a major contributor to a number of illnesses, such as lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and other respiratory difficulties. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that smoking causes around 166,000 deaths per year in Pakistan. This figure is concerningly high, and it necessitates quick action to stop the nation’s tobacco pandemic. A tried-and-true way to decrease tobacco use is to raise the charge on cigarettes. Because of this approach, cigarettes are more expensive, which may deter individuals from smoking—especially young people. Also, the extra tax money can be utilised to assist with smoking cessation programmes and finance anti-smoking ads.

The choice to raise cigarette prices in Pakistan is an important step in the direction of promoting public health. One of the biggest cigarette tax increases in Pakistani history is the government’s effort to raise taxes by nearly 150%. This action will increase cigarette costs, making smoking less accessible to young people who are frequently drawn to it by its low cost.

Tobacco taxes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), should be at least 75% of the retail price. While the increase in taxes on cigarettes is a welcome move, Pakistan still has a long way to go to reach this goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

