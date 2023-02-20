AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Action taken against fertilizer hoarders

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
Follow us

LAHORE: Under directions of Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid, action is being taken against dealers who are involved in hoarding, black marketing and selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices across the province.

Agriculture Department is following zero tolerance policy to ensure supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates. In this regard, action has been taken against those violating the Price Control Act, 1977 in Pattoki, Sahiwal, Okara, Habibabad, Chichawatni, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Faisalabad and more than 1.5 million fine imposed along with FIRs registration against them with in last 48 hours.

The officers and staff of the Agriculture Department are performing their duties without taking into account any pressure and are continuing to check all the big and small markets and fertilizer dealers. All the officers are keeping a close watch on the track and traceability of fertilizers in their areas and immediate FIRs are being registered against any illegal doer.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department further said that system has developed for farmers in which complaints can be lodged. This number is displayed in the fertilizer and pesticide dealers, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Agriculture Department offices so that farmers can get information about it and in case of any complaint; action is taken within 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

fertilizer fertilizer hoarders Wasif Khurshid

Comments

1000 characters

Action taken against fertilizer hoarders

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories