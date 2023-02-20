Action taken against fertilizer hoarders

LAHORE: Under directions of Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid, action is being taken against dealers who are involved in hoarding, black marketing and selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices across the province.

Agriculture Department is following zero tolerance policy to ensure supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates. In this regard, action has been taken against those violating the Price Control Act, 1977 in Pattoki, Sahiwal, Okara, Habibabad, Chichawatni, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Faisalabad and more than 1.5 million fine imposed along with FIRs registration against them with in last 48 hours.

The officers and staff of the Agriculture Department are performing their duties without taking into account any pressure and are continuing to check all the big and small markets and fertilizer dealers. All the officers are keeping a close watch on the track and traceability of fertilizers in their areas and immediate FIRs are being registered against any illegal doer.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department further said that system has developed for farmers in which complaints can be lodged. This number is displayed in the fertilizer and pesticide dealers, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Agriculture Department offices so that farmers can get information about it and in case of any complaint; action is taken within 24 hours.

