HBL PSL-8 to continue as planned: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday vowed to continue the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as planned with both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators to field full-strength sides at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The PCB’s statement came to address apprehension regarding the PSL’s continuation in the metropolis, as terrorists attacked the Karachi Police Office a day earlier.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said “The PSL- 8 will continue as planned after it has been established and confirmed that Friday’s incident was an isolated one, which was unrelated to cricket,”.

He added that the board has been working very closely with all stakeholders, including local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can precede as there was no threat to cricket.

Sethi assured that the PCB takes the safety and security of all those involved in the tournament very seriously”.

He added that presidential-level security has been provided to the teams and officials to ensure foolproof security for the participating teams and players.

“These unprecedented arrangements are similar to what were in place for international matches that have been highly praised and appreciated by the visiting teams and officials,” the statement by the PCB read.

The PCB further wrote about its commitment to providing complete safety and security to all the participants and, as always, to continue working very closely with the security experts and law enforcement agencies, so that all players and officials are comfortable and looked after.

“So that they can enjoy their stay in Pakistan and continue to entertain the fans and followers with their cricketing skills and talent”, the statement mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023