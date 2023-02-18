Sindh IGP forms 5-member committee to probe KPO attack

The Sindh police on Saturday formed a committee to investigate the attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification, the committee will have five members.**

The law enforcement agency also asked the body to supervise the case’s progress.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will lead the committee while Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab will also be included.

Security forces clear Karachi police office, terrorists killed

The order said that the chairman could add other members required for conducting the investigation.

On Friday evening, gunmen stormed the sprawling Karachi Police Office compound.

It was followed by continuous firing after police sealed off traffic on the main road through the city.

Security forces successfully cleared the Karachi Police office and all terrorists were killed in the operation.

Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, an official of the Sindh government, said four people were also martyred, including two policemen, one Rangers personnel, and a civilian. Another 14 people were injured, added Siddiqui.

TTP warns of more attacks against police

A counter-terrorism operation featuring personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Sindh Police was launched in response.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by its spokesman to journalists.

Staff inside the premises had turned off the lights and blocked all entrances. However, reports said the armed suspects managed to enter the building.

Three floors of the five-story building were cleared initially before the police cleared the whole building.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) warned Saturday of more attacks against law enforcement officers.

“The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue,” TTP said Saturday in an English-language statement.

“We want to warn the security agencies once again to stop martyring innocent prisoners in fake encounters otherwise the intensity of future attacks will be more severe.”