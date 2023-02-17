LHC refuses protective bail to IK

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday refused protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as he failed to appear before the court.

Earlier, Imran’s counsel insisted to the court to allow protective bail to Imran without his appearing before the court.

The bench; however, said the protective bail to a suspect could not be allowed without appearing before the court.

The counsel read Imran’s medical report and said the doctors had advised him for three weeks rest. The court; however, noted that the medical reports did not state that Imran could not walk.

The counsel said bail is right of every accused person and told the court that Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz were allowed protective bails in absentia.

The bench; however, said if Imran Khan could not walk then he could appear before the court on a wheel chair.

The bench said apex court had ruled that protective bail could not be allowed without appearing of a suspect before the court.

