US envoy inaugurates preservation project at Lahore Fort

LAHORE: US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurated an American government-funded preservation project at the Lahore Fort during his recent visit to the provincial capital.

As per the details shared by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WLCA), with a grant of $982,500 from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), seven sites at the Fort would be restored, including the famous picture wall, Loh Temple, Sikh temple, Zanana Mosque, Sehdara pavilion, Athdara pavilion and technical work at the grand Sheesh Mahal.

Commenting on the project, Blome said the US Mission was proud to partner with the WCLA and the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for the preservation of the magnificent Lahore Fort.

“The Fort symbolises the rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage and diversity of Lahore, Punjab and Pakistan,” she added, and expressed gratitude to the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan for its restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, while touring the seven sites at the Lahore Fort, the Ambassador paid respect to Pakistan’s cultural heritage, commenting that these projects were a testament of the US and Pakistan’s joint commitment to cultural preservation.

