KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 16, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
167,301,313 95,556,037 8,794,183,473 4,211,516,032
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 943,590,613 (923,249,141) 20,341,471
Local Individuals 6,957,163,593 (7,026,224,023) (69,060,429)
Local Corporates 3,709,016,366 (3,660,297,408) 48,718,958
===============================================================================
