AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
BAFL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
EPCL 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.47%)
FFL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.03%)
HUBC 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
NETSOL 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.53%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.94%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.99%)
PRL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.98%)
TELE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
TRG 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.28%)
UNITY 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,028 Decreased By -298.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,466 Decreased By -102.3 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hits fresh record-high on positive Centrica, StanChart earnings

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 02:31pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 posted a fresh record high on Thursday boosted by upbeat corporate earnings from Centrica and Standard Chartered, while miners were lifted by higher commodity prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, as of 0820 GMT, above the 8,000 points mark it breached in the previous session.

British gas owner Centrica jumped to the top of the FTSE 100, gaining 4.6% after its annual profit more than tripled and the company announced it was extending its share buyback programme.

British bank Standard Chartered rose 2.9% after reporting a 28% rise in annual pretax profit.

European information provider Relx gained 3.8% after reporting a better-than-expected 10% rise in full-year adjusted earnings per share.

FTSE 100 edges higher on boost from defence stocks

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.4%, although gains were capped by losses in pharmaceutical company Indivior, which fell 14.4% after reporting its full-year results.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 hits fresh record-high on positive Centrica, StanChart earnings

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

Indian tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Read more stories