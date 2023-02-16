FTSE 100 hits fresh record-high on positive Centrica, StanChart earnings

UK’s FTSE 100 posted a fresh record high on Thursday boosted by upbeat corporate earnings from Centrica and Standard Chartered, while miners were lifted by higher commodity prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, as of 0820 GMT, above the 8,000 points mark it breached in the previous session.

British gas owner Centrica jumped to the top of the FTSE 100, gaining 4.6% after its annual profit more than tripled and the company announced it was extending its share buyback programme.

British bank Standard Chartered rose 2.9% after reporting a 28% rise in annual pretax profit.

European information provider Relx gained 3.8% after reporting a better-than-expected 10% rise in full-year adjusted earnings per share.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.4%, although gains were capped by losses in pharmaceutical company Indivior, which fell 14.4% after reporting its full-year results.